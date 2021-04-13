‘Sa halip na sumagot, titirahin ang nagtatanong’: Manila bishop slams Roque for ‘unchristian’ response to a question

Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo on Tuesday said that there is nothing unchristian on a question from a reporter asking how Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque got a room in the middle of an influx of patients and hospitals getting full.

To recall, Roque on Saturday said he was admitted to a hospital “at the right time since pneumonia was caught early on.” He said that though he felt “better after only one vial of remdesivir and steroids,” and he will be confined until Thursday.

Bishop Pabillo said government officials must answer the public’s questions with transparency. “It was uncalled for na bansagan mo ang mga taong nagtatanong nang maayos naman at legitimate naman ang question. Hindi. Papaano naging ‘un-Christian’ ‘yun? It was an innocent question,” he told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

“Ang public figures dapat maging transparent sila sa pagsagot sa mga tao. ‘Yan ang problema. Pag nagtatanong, sa halip na sagutin ang tanong, ad hominem ang kanilang sagot, titirahin ang nagtatanong. Hindi naman tama ‘yun,” the bishop added.

The health department on Monday declined to comment on the alleged prioritization of Roque.