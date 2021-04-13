Roque might have used hospital room reserved for President Duterte – ex DOH chief

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque might have used the room reserved for the President of the Philippines in the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), former health secretary and now congresswoman Dr. Janette Garin said on Tuesday.

“I am not sure if it still stays now pero sa pagkakaalam ko ang PGH as a hospital ay meron po ‘yang kwarto na naka-reserve for the President of the Republic of the Philippines,” Garin said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“’Yan lang po ang ospital na may nakareserve sa Presidente nang Pilipinas all the time,” she added.

Garin believes that Roque used the said privilege that’s why he was able to be admitted at the PGH despite the shortage of hospital beds brought by the surge of COVID-19 infections.

“Baka lang nung nangyari ito at kailangan siyang dalhin sa opsital ay nakiusap siya na i-waive iyon ng Presidente at ipagamit sa kanya,” she theorized.

The lawmaker added that the rule was already in place already prior to her appointment as health chief.

Roque was criticized on social media due to alleged prioritization when he was confined in PGH due to COVID-19 reinfection.

In his regular briefing last Monday, Roque responded to the queries and said, “I think that’s an unchristian question.”

Roque later said his oxygen level fell to 90 prompting him to seek admission.

The Department of Health already refused to comment on the issue. (RA)