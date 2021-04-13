Roque defends hospital admission: ‘I was in bad shape’

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque defended his admission at Philippine General Hospital despite hospitals getting full with COVID-19 patients.

“Noong ako po’y pinapasok ng aking mga doktor, it was because the condition merited admission,” Roque said.

He first announced that he’s in a hospital on Saturday due to the coronavirus.

“I can assure you po gaya ng lahat ng ibang ospital, ang basis for admission po kinakailangan moderate at severe cases. Sa aking kaso po, I was in bad shape when I was admitted,” he added.

Roque said that he had been seeing his doctors at the PGH for a long time, even before he entered public office, and that he was even born at the state hospital.

He drew flak over his ‘unchristian remarks’ following a question asking how he got a hospital bed instantly.

“Kaya siya un-Christian, para bagang ‘pag ika’y nakakuha ng kuwarto sa panahon ngayon ay mayroon kang ginawa, na nang-isa ka sa kapwa mo,” said Roque. “Nasa PGH po ako. Ang PGH kabahagi po iyan ng University of the Philippines. Wala pong pagkakaiba ang UP-PGH sa UP Diliman. Hindi po pupwede ang palakasan dito,” he said. (TDT)