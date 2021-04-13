New York to give retrenched undocumented migrants up to $15,000 (PHP729,000)

The New York State will be giving $15,000 stimulus fund to every undocumented migrant who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The multi-billion-dollar fund championed by progressive Democrats but opposed by Republicans.

This is so far the largest fund given among states in the United States and is expected to help thousands of people who arrived in America illegally and who are unable to collect unemployment insurance or federal stimulus checks.

The state congress passed the $2.1 billion “excluded workers” fund on Wednesday, as part of a state budget worth $212 billion for the year 2022.

A group said that the bill will benefit more than 90,000 migrants pocket up to $15,600 and some 200,000 others receive more than $3,000.

