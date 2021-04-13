LOOK: Las Piñas Grocery offers free shopping for customers

A project of an organization in Las Piñas that offers free grocery trended and gained praises on social media.

“Get everything here for free! Walang babayaran kahit piso,” netizen Lovely Sotto wrote in her viral post.

Sotto, a volunteer for the Pamplona Tres branch of the grocery, thanked the customers of the store for being kind and considerate to others.

“Nakakatuwa yung iba na pumunta kanina kasi sinasabi nila, ’Bibilisan ko lang po kumuha para po makakuha rin ‘yung iba.,” she said

“Kahit hirap na sa buhay, iniisip parin nila yung kapwa,” Sotto continued.

The free grocery store is a project initiated by Members of the Church of God International (MCGI).

The store offers a variety of goods including food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products all for free with the help of the organization’s members. (RA)