Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Las Piñas Grocery offers free shopping for customers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

Photos from Lovely Sotto

A project of an organization in Las Piñas that offers free grocery trended and gained praises on social media.

“Get everything here for free! Walang babayaran kahit piso,” netizen Lovely Sotto wrote in her viral post.

RELATED STORY: ‘Walang media’: Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for PHP1 million donation to Pasig

Sotto, a volunteer for the Pamplona Tres branch of the grocery, thanked the customers of the store for being kind and considerate to others.

“Nakakatuwa yung iba na pumunta kanina kasi sinasabi nila, ’Bibilisan ko lang po kumuha para po makakuha rin ‘yung iba.,” she said

“Kahit hirap na sa buhay, iniisip parin nila yung kapwa,” Sotto continued.

READ ON: LOOK: Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto featured in a rice paddy art

The free grocery store is a project initiated by Members of the Church of God International (MCGI).

The store offers a variety of goods including food, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products all for free with the help of the organization’s members. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Baguio party violator Tim Yap receives COVID-19 shot

2 mins ago

Roque might have used hospital room reserved for President Duterte – ex DOH chief

22 mins ago

PH negotiating to acquire 20-40 million vaccines from Pfizer – Galvez

28 mins ago

African gang jailed, fined Dh4 million for robbery

42 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button