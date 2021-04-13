India sets the world’s highest daily COVID tally with 161,736 new infections

India on Tuesday recorded 161,736 new coronavirus infections, setting a new world record for the highest single-day tally of new cases of COVID-19.

The South Asian nation surpassed Brazil with the number of infections, making the country the second worst-hit country with 13.69 million cases, next to the United States.

The country averaged over 130,000 cases, with nearly all Indian states observing a surge on new daily infections, AP reported.

RELATED STORY: 87 people infected with COVID-19 after attending super-spreader wedding in India

Nobody took a long-term view of the pandemic,” Dr Vineeta Bal, scientist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, told AP.

Health experts said the government made a misstep when it concluded that the worst of the pandemic has passed following a significant drop with new infections.

The abandonment of health protocols coupled with the government’s confused messaging on the risk of second wave infection left them scrambling when a surge of COVID infections occurred in February.

Superspreader events such as Hindu festival of Kumbh Mela where devotees in the Himalayan city of Haridwar took a dip in the Ganges River were allowed.

Rajib Dasgupta, professor at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University told AFP that the whole country has been complacent

“We allowed social, religious, and political congregations,” he said. “No one queued up (for social distancing) anymore.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a plea to the public to observe social distancing and wearing masks, himself led a political rally with thousands of mask-less supporters.

Several cities and towns already imposed partial lockdown to prevent further spread of infections.

RELATED STORY: India detects ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant

Meanwhile, the federal government ruled out the possibility of the country’s return to the unpopular nationwide lockdown.

The country, which is facing the challenge of inoculating billions of its people, is already having a shortage of doses in some of its states.

The federal government approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute on Monday.

According to a tweet from Sputnik V, India, the world’s 2nd most populous nation, became the 60th country to register the vaccine after positive results of a local Phase 3 clinical study. (RA)