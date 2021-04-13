Latest News

Former Pres. Erap Estrada now COVID-19 free

Former President Joseph Erap Estrada has tested negative for the coronavirus disease according to the latest update of his son, Jinggoy Estrada.

“We are happy to announce that my dad continues to improve and we expect that he can be transferred to a regular room soon. His repeat RT-PCR is now NEGATIVE!” he said in a Facebook post.

Jinggoy added that his father remains on “high flow oxygen support but at a much reduced rate” and has been “allowed to resume a soft diet.”

“Mentally, he is oriented, conversing normally, and appears to be in good spirits,” he said.

“Again, we thank everyone for their support and love and ask that you continue to pray for him and others who are afflicted with this awful and dreaded disease. Thank you so much,” he added.

Estrada was rushed to the hospital on March 29 after contracting COVID-19. (TDT)

