Boy in Sharjah chokes to death after strangling wire into his neck

A four-year-old boy in Sharjah choked to death while playing inside their home after being entangled with an electric wire around his neck.

The parents, according to Reuters, called an ambulance and rushed the boy to the hospital but he was later declared dead.

The Al Buhairah Police station is still probing the incident and family members have already been interrogated.

The initial investigation, however, showed that the boy accidentally tied the electric wire around his neck while playing near the door of their house in the Al Taawun area.

The boy was reportedly playing with his brother when the accident happened.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay