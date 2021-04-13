Latest News

Boy in Sharjah chokes to death after strangling wire into his neck

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A four-year-old boy in Sharjah choked to death while playing inside their home after being entangled with an electric wire around his neck.

The parents, according to Reuters, called an ambulance and rushed the boy to the hospital but he was later declared dead.

The Al Buhairah Police station is still probing the incident and family members have already been interrogated.

The initial investigation, however, showed that the boy accidentally tied the electric wire around his neck while playing near the door of their house in the Al Taawun area.

The boy was reportedly playing with his brother when the accident happened.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Roque might have used hospital room reserved for President Duterte – ex DOH chief

6 mins ago

PH negotiating to acquire 20-40 million vaccines from Pfizer – Galvez

13 mins ago

African gang jailed, fined Dh4 million for robbery

27 mins ago

New York to give retrenched undocumented migrants up to $15,000 (PHP729,000)

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button