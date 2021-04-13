BI warns OFWs: Using old OECs is illegal

The Bureau of Immigration warned about a scam targetting former overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

The BI said that the scheme works by giving former OFWS tourist visas which will be used together with their old Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs).

This is an obvious circumvention of the law, and victims are promised that they can depart using their old OECs that are, in fact, invalid already,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: 17 OFWs bound for Dubai, Saudi intercepted at NAIA for fake OECs

The BI chief said that some workers end up working in Syria using the scheme.

“Victims end up working for a different employer, or worse, fly off to a third country like Iraq or Syria,” he added.

The statement comes after the BI team intercepted a man who was leaving the country using the said scheme.

READ ON: GUIDE: How to properly expedite issuance of OEC

The male victim attempted to depart to Dubai on April 5 by presenting an OEC as a Balik Manggagawa.

Authorities in Clark Airport however checked and found out that his work visa in Dubai had been canceled.

The victim holds an active tourist visa. He was then transferred to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Labor Assistance Center-Pampanga. (TDT)