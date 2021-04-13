Baguio party violator Tim Yap receives COVID-19 shot

Controversial personality Tim Yap, who has been under fire for his birthday party in Baguio City, announced that he had received his COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Yap posted a photo of him getting vaccinated in Taguig City. He said that he qualified for the vaccination for being under A3 or people with comorbidities.

RELATED STORY: Tim Yap, KC Concepcion, 31 others fined P1,500 each over COVID-19 protocol violation

Yap revealed that he has hypertension which is why he was given the limited vaccine dose.

Yap’s vaccination amid limited supplies disappointed netizens anew. Some even question his comorbidity condition when he was seen traveling frequently.

“I guess when you’re the kind of person to party in violation of quarantine regulations (not to mention common sense), you also won’t think that since there are limited vaccines, and you can afford to WFH, maybe you give up yours for the needier person?” a Twitter user said.

READ ON: Tim Yap breaks silence on Baguio party

“Si party animal hypertensive daw kaya dapat mauna siyang bakunahan. Para party party uli,” another one commented.

Yap was involved in a birthday party scandal last February in Baguio City. He and his guests including mayor Benjie Magalong violated the quarantine and health protocols amid the pandemic. (TDT)