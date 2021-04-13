African gang jailed, fined Dh4 million for robbery

The Dubai Criminal Court has ordered the imprisonment of eight African gang members to 5 years jail-term and imposed a Dhs4 million fine, for robbing two company employees using knives while they were heading out of the bank.

The incident took place last October when the two victims filed a robbery report. They said that they were ordered by their company to encash a Dhs4 million cheque and had headed out to a bank in Sheikh Zayed Road.

After the victims received the money and now walked towards their company area, 3 of the defendants appeared out of nowhere and began to assault them.

One of the suspects had a knife pointed at the victims. The other suspect grabbed the bag and ran away.

The police said that the three defendants were using a rented vehicle to stalk and rob bank users.

The other 5 defendants were accomplices and monitored the crime scene and chose the victims. They also secure the premises and used another vehicle during the robbery.

The defendants had been arrested and had admitted to committing the robbery and splitting the money among them.

The third defendant confessed that the money had been transferred to the gang members account. Dhs500,000 were hidden in an abandoned house, and Dhs1.3 million were seized by police.

The 8th defendant said that he had not taken part in the robbery but he admitted that he received Dhs8,000 from the other suspects. (TDT)