Roque blasts ‘unchristian’ question on getting hospital bed despite influx of COVID-19 patients

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that a question about how he managed to get a hospital bed despite facilities being full and patients dying outside emergency rooms can be considered ‘unchristian’.

“That’s an unchristian question,” Roque said.

The palace official said that he was admitted to a hospital after getting infected with COVID-19 for the second time around.

“Ang aking assurance lang, sa administrasyon ni Presidente Duterte, lahat na merong pangangailangan medikal e mabibigyan ng tulong. Yan na rin po dahil sa ating sinulong na Universal Health Care nung 17th Congress,” he added.

Roque said that he will be confined until Thursday and he is now in stable condition.

“It’s not unChristian to ask how you, supposedly a public servant, were able to get a hospital room ahead of everyone else. What is unChristian is to abuse the power given to you by the people,” one netizen said.

“What’s “unchristian” is being insensitive enough to spew this answer when questioned on how you are able to get a room amidst many having to be treated at parking lots, and some having to pass away without being treated at all,” another netizen commented. (TDT)