Php50,000 fine for travelers faking COVID test results

Travelers who will present fake COVID-19 test results will face penalties of up to ₱50,000 or imprisonment for one to six months, an airline company warned.

“We wish to alert the public to secure authentic COVID-19 test results only from legitimate medical providers,” Philippines Airlines (PAL) said in its advisory on Monday.

The airline reminded travelers that safe travel is always the paramount concern of the company and airlines and authorities are vigilant in not accepting travelers holding fake RT-PCR or Antigen test results.

The advisory came after PAL caught 15 individuals presenting fraudulent COVID-19 test results at airport check-in counters.

“The prospective passengers who were caught in Manila had been bound for destinations such as Cotabato, Dipolog, and Zamboanga; and have been turned over to the Philippine National Police,” the airline said.

According to PAL, most of the passengers were referred for inquest at the city prosecutor’s office, while others have been isolated at quarantine facilities pending their real swab test results.

The travelers will be charged with falsification of public documents and violation of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. (RA)