PH vaccinates over 1 million people against COVID-19

The Philippines has vaccinated at least 1 million people against COVID-19 according to Malacañang.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that a total of 1,007,356 people have received their first of two vaccine doses.

Some 132,288 already took two COVID-19 shots. In total, the Philippines has administered 1,139,644 doses since March 1.

“Importanteng achievement po ito dahil lumampas na po tayo ng one million na nabakunahan,” he said in a press briefing.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year. The government however was having a hard time to secure more supplies of the vaccine.

Those vaccinated include 965,169 of the country’s 1.7 million health workers.

Most of vaccine recipients are from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Ilocos, Northern Mindanao, and Western Visayas regions, Malacañang added.

The Philippine has so received 2.5 million COVID-19 shots from Sinovac. Over half a million or 525,600 AstraZeneca doses from the World Health Organization. (TDT)