India now second worst-hit country with 168,912 new cases in past 24 hours, total now at 13.53M

India reported 168,912 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours and has now overtaken Brazil as the second worst-hit country worldwide.

The latest data from India’s health ministry shows that the number of confirmed cases has reached 13.53 million.

The United States remains at the top of the global tally with 31.2 million cases, with Brazil at the third spot with 13.45 million.

India also reported the most number of deaths in the past 24 hours at 904, with a total death count of 170,179.

Active cases in the country are now at 1.2 million, while recoveries are now at 12.1 million.

COVID-19 cases worldwide have reached 136.6 million. Of this number 2.9 million are reported deaths, 109.8 million have recovered, with 23.8 million are active cases.