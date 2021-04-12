Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FACT CHECK: Did President Rodrigo Duterte experience a mild stroke? Sara responds

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte slammed recent rumors about her father, President Rodrigo Duterte after a television report alleged that the he suffered a mild stroke.

“He is not sick. I haven’t talked to him [President Duterte], and I am not the correct person to give an update about him, but he is not sick,” clarified Sara in a radio interview.

She furthered that President Duterte himself decided to limit public engagements to minimize his exposure coronavirus disease (Covid-19) following the number of infections involving some Cabinet members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG), including his Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“That is why they are very careful since the President belongs to the category as a high-risk individual because of his age,” Mayor Sara pointed out.

The mayor also made it clear that her trip to Singapore had nothing to do with his father’s health.

“My trip is connected to my leave last October 2020. I need to visit Singapore four times. Another trip will be on October 2021 and last on April 2022,” she said, without elaborating.

Mayor Sara filed a leave of absence from April 6-10 for health reasons. However, she clarified she is healthy.

“I am perfectly healthy, and nothing’s wrong with me,” she said.

