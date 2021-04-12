Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH refuses to comment on alleged VIP hospitalization of Roque

The Department of Health refused to comment on alleged VIP treatment for Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, who was confined after contracting COVID-19 for the second time.

“For this, please forgive me I’m not going to comment on this but as I’ve said, we have protocols in our system,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN News.

Roque’s alleged VIP prioritization was slammed by netizens on social media, as several hospitals in NCR Plus area are turning away patients already due to full capacity.

He was confined at the Philippine General Hospital on Saturday.

Health officials earlier asked patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to opt for isolation facilities or home quarantine to decongest hospitals.

Roque already refused to answer queries on why he was able to get a room in a hospital despite a shortage of bed capacity.

“That is an unChristian question. Ang aking assurance lang sa administrasyon ni Presidente, lahat ng may pangangailangang medical ay mabibigyan ng tulong,” he said.

He later said his oxygen level went down to 90. (RA)

