DEWA announces donation of AED10M to ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced its support to the UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign with a donation of AED 10 million.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai urged public and private entities as well as residents to contribute to the UAE’s cause to address global hunder and malnutrition.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the Managing Director and CEO of DEWA stated that this is the government agency’s response to the call of the UAE government to give back to society to help alleviate the problem of malnutrition and hunger.

“There are more than 52 million undernourished people in the Middle East and North Africa, and women and children make up the largest proportion of those afflicted by hunger,” said Al Tayer.

Disadvantaged residents from 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa will be the beneficiaries of the food parcels.

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by calling the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999; third, by making a transfer to the designated bank account for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201.); fourth, by sending the “meal” in English by SMS on specified UAE numbers for the Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website.

