‘Dagdag pa sa isipin’: Vico Sotto appeals not to send him butt vaccination photos

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has appealed to his constituents not to send him butt vaccination photos.

“Wag niyo na pong idagdag ang puwet niyo sa iniisip ko,” he said.

In a Facebook live video, the young mayor said that he is happy whenever people send him photos of them getting vaccinated.

RELATED STORY: Senators honor Vico Sotto for anti-corruption efforts

“Minsan kasi kapag may tattoo, bawal magpaturok sa braso. Hindi puwede sa tattoo side magpa-injection, so minsan may nagpapadala sa’kin, nakadalawa na ata, picture nila na nabakunahan sa puwet,” he said.

The mayor added that there’s nothing wrong in getting the shot in their butts.

“Okay lang naman mabakunahan sa puwet. Normal ‘yan, medical naman ang usapan e pero pakiusap, ‘wag ninyo na po i-send sa akin,” sabi pa niya,” he said.

READ ON: ‘Pera ng taumbayan’: Vico Sotto tells Alex Gonzaga why he refuses to put his name on city projects

“Ang dami ko na po iniisip, ‘wag niyo na pong idagdag ang puwet niyo sa iniisip ko,” he added.

Sotto appealed to Pasig residents to follow their vaccination schedule.

“Maganda ang sistema, hindi nagkukumpulan. ‘Yan ang importante, kasi pupunta nga tayo sa vaccination site, nagkukumpulan pa tayo baka ‘dun pa tayo magkahawaan,” he added. (TDT)