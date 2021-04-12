Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Boy in Sharjah chokes to death after strangling wire into his neck

A four-year-old boy in Sharjah has been choked to death with an electric wire after he entangled it around his neck while playing inside their home.

The Sharjah Police said they suspect no foul play in the death of the Arab boy.

Initial investigation showed that the boy accidentally tied the electric wire around his neck while playing near the door of their house which is located when they eat in Al Tawoon area.

The Al Buhairah Police station is probing the incident and family members have already been interrogated.

The boy was reportedly playing with his brother when he was suffocated to death.

The parents called an ambulance and rushed the boy to the hospital but he was declared dead.

Hospital staff informed the police regarding the boy’s cause of death. (TDT)

