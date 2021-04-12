Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to respect speed limits during month of Ramadan

The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new campaign to urge motorists to observe proper speed limits and increase road safety awareness.

The campaign was called “Our Month- Obedience and Commitment” during the month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, police urged motorists to respect speed limits and allocate more time whenever they travel in order to avoid congestions.

Authorities also urge to avoid stopping or parking randomly near mosques during prayer and Taraweeh, as it obstructs traffic.

The police added that giving pedestrians their right to cross is among Ramadan values.

This also includes following procedures at security points when entering Abu Dhabi, especially at iftar time.

Abu Dhabi Police also asked the public to call the Aman service on 8002626 or send a text message on 2828 to help increase 02626 or send a text message on 2828 to help increase the level of security and safety in the community.