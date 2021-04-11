Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 439 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The President also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The gesture is part of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance to give the prisoners an opportunity to start a new chapter of their life and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Sheikh Khalifa’s annual pardon ahead of the fasting month aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, brings about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to re-think about their future and return to the righteous path that allows them to lead a successful social and professional life.

