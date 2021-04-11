Roque now recovering from COVID-19 after hospital admission

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that he’s feeling better three days after he was confined at the Philippine General Hospital over COVID-19.

Roque said that is well enough to do his weekly briefings.

“I am better after only one vial of remdesivir and steroids. I came in at the right time since pneumonia was caught early on. Doctors won’t discharge me though until 4 more vials of remdesivir which means I will be confined until Thursday,” Roque said in a statement.

“But I do feel normal already on my 3rd day of confinement, enough to do my thrice a week briefings. Will check into a TTMF (temporary treatment facility) on Friday to complete my 14 days of isolation. Thanks again for all your well wishes and prayers,” he added.

Roque first announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 15. He was found negative for the disease 10 days later.

It’s unclear if Roque was reinfected by the virus. He was the fifth cabinet member to contract the virus. (TDT)

