PH records 11,681 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily recovery at 55,000

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday logged 11,681 additional COVID-19 cases, while over 55,000 recoveries were reported – the highest single-day increase in recoveries in the country.

The nationwide case tally now stands at 864,868. The figures exclude six labs that failed to submit their data on time.

DOH also recorded an all-time high increase in recoveries with 55,204 survivors bringing the total number of recoveries at 703,404.

Active cases in the Philippines went down to 146,519.

The death toll climbed to 14,945 after 201 fatalities were tallied. This is the fifth time that the reported deaths breached the 200-mark in the last six days.

IATF on Sunday placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, and Laguna under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until the end of April. (RA)

