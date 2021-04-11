Pfizer, Moderna vax to arrive in PH soon – envoy

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will soon arrive in the country once the supply of these jabs developed in the US steadies, according to the Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez.

In an interview with GMA News, Romualdez said the succeeding productions of the said American brands will be for export as the United States will be able to provide enough supply of vaccines for its citizens by May.

“Yan ang inaasahan natin. Pero ayaw nila mag-commit 100% na ganun ang mangyayari,” he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the United States had administered 183,467,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 9.

When asked if the Philippines will receive its vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, the envoy said the doses will be delivered in the country “not too far away from now.”

Earlier, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the vaccines of either Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson&Johnson is expected to arrive by May.

Meanwhile, the PH envoy expressed confidence that 3 to 5 million doses of Moderna jab will be delivered in the Philippines soon.

The Philippines procured 35 million COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna.

Meanwhile, Romualdez noted that the Philippines might receive a huge chunk of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX facility. (RA)