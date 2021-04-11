New timings for tourist destinations in Dubai this Ramadan 2021

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai has officially announced adjusted timings of major tourist sites during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Dubai Municipality on Saturday posted the new opening schedule for entertainment sites in the emirate.

The Dubai Frame is open to visitors from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Operating hours of Children’s City will be from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Quranic Park will be open from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm while the Cave of Miracles and Glass House will only be operational from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Dubai Safari Park’s schedule will be from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in the AM shift and from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am for the evening. (RA)

