DOH detects 362 individuals infected with UK, South Africa COVID-19 variants in PH

The Department of Health reported that it has detected 170 individuals who tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant and 192 others who were confirmed with the South African variant on Saturday based on its latest genome sequencing data.

Of the 170 UK variant cases, eight cases were returning overseas Filipinos (ROF), 119 were local cases, and 43 were currently being verified if they were local or ROF cases.

The DOH said that 2 of these cases have died and 168 have recovered.

Of the 192 South Africa variant cases, one case was a returning overseas Filipino (ROF), 143 were local cases, and 48 were being verified.

Two of these cases were still active and three have died from the virus.

The single Brazil variant case was a returning overseas Filipino from Brazil whose current address was in SOCCSKSARGEN.

There 19 Philippine variant cases, 2 were returning Filipinos and 10 were local cases while 2 are still under investigation.

All these Philippine variant cases have recovered from COVID-19.

The DOH continues to remind the public to follow minimum health standards and avail of the government’s vaccination program. (TDT)

