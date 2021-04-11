Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE achieves vaccination milestone of over 9 million administered doses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 30,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to April 11, Sunday stands at 9,005,444 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 91.05 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,810 new cases, total now at 483,747

2 hours ago

PH records 11,681 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily recovery at 55,000

4 hours ago

Kris Aquino says she will limit sons’ appearances on her social media

5 hours ago

Pfizer, Moderna vax to arrive in PH soon – envoy

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button