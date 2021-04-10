PH reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health on Saturday logged 12,674 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 853,209.

Three labs failed to submit data on time to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Active cases stood at 190,245, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The agency also tallied 593 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 648,220.

The death toll climbed to 14,744 after 225 new deaths were recorded.

The DOH said 19 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 7 recoveries and 1 death.

Moreover, 49 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The OCTA Research Group recommended the extension of Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces following the record-breaking number of deaths reported on Friday. (RA)