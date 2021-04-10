Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 seconds ago

The Department of Health on Saturday logged 12,674 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 853,209.

Three labs failed to submit data on time to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Active cases stood at 190,245, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED STORY: MMDA: Metro Manila can administer 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vax daily

The agency also tallied 593 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 648,220.

The death toll climbed to 14,744 after 225 new deaths were recorded.

READ ON: Harry Roque admitted in a hospital for COVID-19

The DOH said 19 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 7 recoveries and 1 death.

Moreover, 49 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The OCTA Research Group recommended the extension of Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces following the record-breaking number of deaths reported on Friday. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Pfizer seeks US FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

28 mins ago

MMDA: Metro Manila can administer 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vax daily

33 mins ago

UAE records world’s 2nd highest hotel occupancy rate in 2020

43 mins ago

Dubai announces timings for restaurants, cafes, hotels for Ramadan 2021

47 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button