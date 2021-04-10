Palace defends Duterte’s long absence, cites need to protect from infected staff

Malacañang defended the absence of President Rodrigo Duterte from the public eye.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte’s absence is to keep him and his staff safe from the current high number of active COVID-19 cases.

Some netizens are using the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo amid the current COVID-19 surge.

“Lest they forget, we are under community quarantine, where gatherings are not encouraged,” he said.

“In addition, active cases of COVID-19 remain high and we have to ensure not only the safety of the President but also the physical well-being of the staff and the security in charge of the coordination and preparation of the presidential engagement or event,” Roque added.

Roque also dispelled rumors that the photo of Duterte with Senator Bong Go was edited.

“As to claims that the recent photos of President Duterte are photoshopped, those who made noise on the matter are the usual detractors of the Chief Executive who see nothing good in what he does. Let them be,” Roque said.

Vice President Leni Robredo said that it’s completely natural for the public to look for leaders in the midst of a crisis.

Robredo said that the public wants to be assured that “everything is under control’.

“Nakikita ko naman siya sa social media pero para sakin…in crisis situations, kahit hindi presidente, kahit nga mayor, ‘pag may nangyari sa lugar mo, people wait for the mayor to be visible, to say that ‘everything is alright. We’re on top of the situation. This is what we’re doing.’ Assurance na everything is under control,” Robredo said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Robredo was responding to the question of some netizens looking for President Rodrigo Duterte and concerns about the president’s health condition.

“Kasi ‘pag wala yung assurance na yun, yung tao, naste-stress siya. Parating yung tanong ‘san na ba tayo papunta?’ Kaya pa ba natin? ‘ I think that’s where it is all coming from,” Robredo added. (TDT)