Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Palace defends Duterte’s long absence, cites need to protect from infected staff

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Malacañang defended the absence of President Rodrigo Duterte from the public eye.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte’s absence is to keep him and his staff safe from the current high number of active COVID-19 cases.

Some netizens are using the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo amid the current COVID-19 surge.

“Lest they forget, we are under community quarantine, where gatherings are not encouraged,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Proof of Life: Images, video of Duterte released as #NasaanAngPangulo trends on social media

“In addition, active cases of COVID-19 remain high and we have to ensure not only the safety of the President but also the physical well-being of the staff and the security in charge of the coordination and preparation of the presidential engagement or event,” Roque added.

Roque also dispelled rumors that the photo of Duterte with Senator Bong Go was edited.

“As to claims that the recent photos of President Duterte are photoshopped, those who made noise on the matter are the usual detractors of the Chief Executive who see nothing good in what he does. Let them be,” Roque said.

READ ON: PSG assures Duterte remains in good health

Vice President Leni Robredo said that it’s completely natural for the public to look for leaders in the midst of a crisis.

Robredo said that the public wants to be assured that “everything is under control’.

“Nakikita ko naman siya sa social media pero para sakin…in crisis situations, kahit hindi presidente, kahit nga mayor, ‘pag may nangyari sa lugar mo, people wait for the mayor to be visible, to say that ‘everything is alright. We’re on top of the situation. This is what we’re doing.’ Assurance na everything is under control,” Robredo said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Robredo was responding to the question of some netizens looking for President Rodrigo Duterte and concerns about the president’s health condition.

“Kasi ‘pag wala yung assurance na yun, yung tao, naste-stress siya. Parating yung tanong ‘san na ba tayo papunta?’ Kaya pa ba natin? ‘ I think that’s where it is all coming from,” Robredo added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases

1 min ago

Pfizer seeks US FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

28 mins ago

MMDA: Metro Manila can administer 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vax daily

34 mins ago

UAE records world’s 2nd highest hotel occupancy rate in 2020

44 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button