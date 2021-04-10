OCTA says ECQ effective in lowering COVID-19 cases in NCR

Research group OCTA revealed that the reproduction number in the NCR Plus ‘bubble” went down to 1.23 in the past week from 1.88, before the implementation of the strictest lockdown in the region.

OCTA said that the growth rate for the past week was at -9% while the positivity rate was at 25% in the same period.

The reproduction number refers to the number of people that one COVID-19 case can infect.

The group however warns that there’s a 19% decrease in the number of tests conducted.

“Nevertheless, the ECQ has been effective in reducing the growth rate and reproduction number in the NCR. There is hope that the NCR will be on a downward trend by next week,” the report read.

The group is now pushing for another extension of the ECQ to further decrease the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Extend the ECQ for another week to continue to slow down the surge, decongest our hospitals and relieve the pressure on our healthcare workers. OCTA believes that opening up the NCR+ prematurely would be a significant risk as it could accelerate the surge again,” the report read. (TDT)