OCTA bats for another week long extension of ECQ

The OCTA Research Group recommended another week-long extension of Enhanced Community Quarantine in metro manila and nearby provinces following the record-breaking number of deaths reported in the daily case bulletin of the Department of Health.

While the independent panel of researchers noted improvements on virus reproduction rate it also warned that daily new deaths will reach 200 if infections continue to rise by around 10,000 daily.

RELATED STORY: PH reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases

“Of course, if public health [and] hospitals are our primary consideration, our recommendation is to extend the ECQ so that we can lower the reproduction to less than 1,” Professor Guido David told ABS-CBN News.

Another possible scenario according to David is gradually easing the lockdown from ECQ to modified ECQ or MECQ.

Virus reproduction rate in Metro manila has slowed down 1.43 to 1.24 on Wedneday. April 7.

READ ON: MMDA: Metro Manila can administer 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vax daily

The National Capital Region and its adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, collectively known as NCR Plus Bubble is currently under ECQ.

The palace is expected to announce whether to extend or lift the ECQ later Saturday. (RA)