Meet UAE’s first female Arab astronaut

The UAE has selected two new Emiratis that will join the nation’s astronaut corps, including the first female Emirati astronaut.

Noura Al Matroushi was named by the UAE as the first female astronaut of Arab origin.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Saturday.

“We announce today… two new Emirati astronauts … among them the first Arab (woman) astronaut Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“We congratulate the country. We count on them to raise the name of the UAE in the sky.”

Al Matroushi’s selection reiterates UAE’s focus on advancing equal opportunities for women.

Mohammed Al Mulla was also chosen to be trained by NASA Astronaut Candidate Training Program.

The duo have been chosen from among 4,305 applicants, including 1,400 female applicants, who aspired to be the next Emirati in space.

The two will join Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati man in space, and reserve astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

His Highness confirmed that the new astronauts will start their training at NASA at end of this year.

Once completed, they would be qualified to join NASA-led space missions. (RA)

Watch Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s announcement here: