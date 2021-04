A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the town of Sarangani in Davao Oriental at 5:30 pm (PH time) of Saturday, April 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially reported it as a magnitude 5.9 quake but later raised it to 6.1.

Intensity III was felt in General Santos City while Intensity II was recorded in Monkayo in Davao de Oro.

No damages were reported while aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs. (RA)