Harry, Meghan thank Prince Philip for his service, says he will be greatly missed

Following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death, his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan paid tribute to the British royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation Archewell updated the homepage of its website with dark grey.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,”it read.

“Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed,” it added.

Official plans for the funeral of Prince Philip is yet to be announced.

Prince Philip died peacefully in the morning at Windsor Castle, west of London, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

It is not yet confirmed if Prince Harry, who is reportedly close to his grandfather, or the Duchess of Sussex will attend the funeral.

The couple is currently living in Los Angeles following their decision to quit on their royal duties. (RA)