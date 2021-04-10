Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gov’t postpones announcement of new quarantine classification

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Malacañang says that the government will be postponing the announcement of the new community quarantine classification as President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the matter.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is weighing the pros and cons before making his final decision regarding the quarantine classification of the National Capital Region Plus Area,” it said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: OCTA says ECQ effective in lowering COVID-19 cases in NCR

“The Chief Executive would like to review and check pertinent information such as the Health Care Utilization Rate (HCUR) of the aforesaid area,” the statement added.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal are now placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ for two weeks.

This is the strictest form of lockdown that can be imposed due to the unstoppable rising number of COVID-19 cases. (TDT)

READ ON: MMDA: Metro Manila can administer 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vax daily

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai RTA covid-19 vaccination 2

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 51,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 10

3 hours ago

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Sarangani, Davao Occidental

4 hours ago
Noura Al Matroushi UAE first Arab woman astronaut

Meet UAE’s first female Arab astronaut

5 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: 1,931 new cases in UAE, total now at 481,937

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button