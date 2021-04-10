Gov’t postpones announcement of new quarantine classification

Malacañang says that the government will be postponing the announcement of the new community quarantine classification as President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the matter.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is weighing the pros and cons before making his final decision regarding the quarantine classification of the National Capital Region Plus Area,” it said in a statement.

“The Chief Executive would like to review and check pertinent information such as the Health Care Utilization Rate (HCUR) of the aforesaid area,” the statement added.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal are now placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ for two weeks.

This is the strictest form of lockdown that can be imposed due to the unstoppable rising number of COVID-19 cases. (TDT)

