Erap Estrada responding well to COVID-19 treatment- Jinggoy

Former President Erap Estrada is responding well to his treatment according to his son former senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Jinggoy said that doctors are now starting to “slowly wean” the former president “off ventilator support.”

“We are happy to report that my father seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved,” he added.

“His other organ functions remain stable,” Jinggoy said.

He also appealed for continuous prayers since there is no guarantee in this ‘devastating disease.

Erap contracted COVID-19 last week. He has been under ventilator after his condition worsen this week.

“Because of this and the resulting increase in oxygen requirement, his doctors decided to place him on mechanical ventilation,” Jinggoy said this week.

“My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers he will win this battle,” he added. (TDT)