Dubai announces timings for restaurants, cafes, hotels for Ramadan 2021

The Dubai Municipality announced that restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels in the emirate will close by 4 am during the holy month of Ramadan.

Establishments must stop receiving food orders by 3 am, according to the latest guidelines issued by Dubai Municipality.

The Dubai Municipality also said more inspections will be conducted to ensure the compliance of food outlets to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The authority warned that non-compliant establishments will be penalized. (RA)

