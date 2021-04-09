Total winnings of UAE-based Filipinos at ‘Mahzooz’ breach AED2.65M (PHP35 million) in 4 months

In the past four months, some 9,016 Filipinos have managed to win big prizes at ‘Mahzooz’ weekly live draw in the UAE.

These lucky winners, according to the Manila Times, amassed AED2.65 million or approximately PHP35 million in total.

Among them is Catherine, a 38-year-old Filipina mom who resides in Sharjah, UAE who won AED500,000 (PHP6.6 million) in the 16th Mahzooz draw.

“I participated on March 8, the anniversary of my son’s death. That day I had a feeling I couldn’t understand. I just knew something big was going to happen. Mahzooz was an answer to our prayers,” she said.

Filipino Carl Acosta also won AED 500,000 (P 6,621,693) in the 11th Mahzooz draw.

“This is all about luck – and if you don’t share the blessings, they won’t continue. We should always be positive and hopeful. If we keep on trying and keep on praying, good things will happen,” one of the Filipinas in UAE said.

Every draw, winners who will be lucky enough to match six out of six numbers will get a share of the stunning AED 50 million (PHP662,169,379) first prize.

Getting five out of six numbers will claim a share of at least AED 1 million (PHP13,243,387).

If you get four numbers right the you’ll get AED 1,000 (PHP13,243). Those who will match three numbers will get AED 35 (P 463).