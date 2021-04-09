Dubai expat lands in UK to the news about her mother’s death, grieves in quarantine

A 35-year-old British teacher who flew from Dubai to Birmingham, United Kingdom to visit her critically-ill mother landed to the news about her mother’s passing March 31.

However, Mary Garvey’s letter of exemption for quarantine due to the passing of her mother rendered useless, as she was forced to undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine in a hotel, reported Daily Mail UK.

This, despite her case qualifies the list of exempted conditions to break self-isolation, such as provide care to sick family member, go to a funeral if invited, and visit someone who’s dying in a care home, hospital or hospice.

The British national already appealed to the UK government for compassion as she wanted to pay her last respect to her mother, who lost her battle to brain cancer.

Garvey, however, will only be allowed an 18-hour window to attend her mother’s funeral on April 12. But that includes the 5-hour travel time back and forth Birmingham to York.

“My father would have to come and get me on the day that he buries his wife. It is disgusting,” she said.

“The fact that they even think it is acceptable to suggest that my father would drive to Birmingham and quarantine with me… It doesn’t make any sense. I am very, very angry with the UK. With the UK Government,” she added.

“I have no choice but to just deal with the complete lack of compassion. On reflection, I am appalled at the complete lack of mental health support,” she said.

Travellers are required to undergo the mandatory quarantine since February 15.