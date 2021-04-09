BREAKING: PH logs over 12K new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 12,225 new coronavirus cases on Friday, April 9. This brings the total confirmed cases to 840,554.

This excludes cases in 10 laboratories that failed to submit reports.

The country’s total active COVID-19 cases stand at 178,351, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The DOH also reported 946 more patients who have recovered from the illness, bringing the total to 647,683, while the death toll climbed to 14,520 with 401 new fatalities. It’s the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization said that it is anxious about the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines and the country’s healthcare capacity which is now nearing the red line.

“We are concerned about the situation in the Philippines,” Dr. Takeshi Kasai, regional director of WHO Western Pacific, said.

“We’re concerned because the surge is really continuing and moving toward the so-called red line when the number of cases exceeds or surpasses the capacity of healthcare,” he added.

The WHO also urged the Philippine government to make sure that healthcare capacity from entering the danger zone and will make the lives of frontliners to be at risk.

Kasai cited several factors on why the Philippines is experiencing a surge. The WHO said that the presence of variants of concern, noncompliance to minimum public health standards, increased mobility for nonessential gatherings, and movement of unsuspecting asymptomatic patients in their 20s to 40s as contributing factors to the surge.

It added that the Philippine government can improve the healthcare capacity by setting up temporary facilities to accommodate mild to moderate COVID-19 cases so intensive care units in hospitals can take care of critically-ill patients.