79 passengers of colorum vehicles from Manila to Bicol test positive for COVID-19

A total of 79 passengers on board colorum vehicles from Manila going to the Bicol region have tested positive for COVID-19 since last year, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Of this number, at least seven passengers on board colorum vehicles from Manila during the Holy Week tested positive for COVID-19 and are now under isolation.

DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said the passengers were ‘smuggled’ to various towns and provinces in the Bicol Region during the Holy Week.

DOTr has issued a stern warning against erring individuals who continue to illegally transport people in and out of the NCR Plus area.

“Buhay ‘ho ang nakataya dito, kaya’t huwag maging pasaway, huwag maging sanhi ng pagkalat ng Covid. Hindi ‘ho tayo uusad sa ating laban kontra sa Covid kung tahasan nating nilalabag ang mga quarantine protocols,” Tugade said in a statement.

Tugade said the DOTr has observed an increase in travel movements in and out of Metro Manila and adjacent provinces despite the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine.

According to DOTr, the illegal transport begins on Facebook where illegal dispatchers look for passengers who will avail their service.

These commuters will be fetched door-to-door by unregistered vehicles operators.