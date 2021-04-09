Latest News

24-year-old Pinay robbed, killed by Grab driver, cohort

A 24-year-old woman who was working as a management trainee was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Quezon City on April 2.

Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU) chief Police Maj. Elmer Monsalve said that the incident took place at 11 p.m. on April 1, when the passenger booked a car home from Quezon City to Pasig City.

The victim identified as Carlota Antasuda booked a ride with Grab driver John Lester Alhambra.

The driver arrived at the pickup point using a different vehicle than what was originally booked by the passenger. She got inside the vehicle anyway just to reach home early.

Little did she know that another man was in the backseat.  Then, the driver and his cohort later declared robbery at knifepoint. The victim tried to resist and even tried to escape.

However, the suspects followed Antasuda and put her back in the car. The suspects then stabbed her to death.

Her body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Sauyo, Novaliches the next day.

The two suspects are now under police custody.

The police are now investigating if this is the first time the suspects committed such crimes.

 

