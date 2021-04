UAE residents are advised to be more cautious on the road due to fog formations today, April 8.

The National Center of Meteorology states that fog formations will cover Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and parts of Ras Al Khaimah.

Authorities also reported that the lowest temperature today was 12.1C at the Hamim area in Al Dhafra around 6:00 am.

Motorists are advised to take extra caution on the roads due to reduced horizontal visibility.