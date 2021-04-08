Latest News

Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez catches COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

Former House Speaker and Davao Del Norte representative Pantaleon Alvarez has tested positive for COVID-19 according to his daughter.

His daughter Paola Alvarez said that the congressman is now in Davao Del Norte and recovering at home.

“He did test positive, but he is not in any serious health condition,” Paola said in a message to reporters. She however denied that her father was in critical condition and intubated.

“No he is not or was intubated,” Paola said.

Alvarez was the first House Speaker under President Rodrigo Duterte. He was later ousted from his post and was replaced by then Pampanga Representative and former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The Department of Health has recorded 6,414 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 7. The overall total of COVID-19 cases is now at 819,164.

The DOH however said that the low number of reported cases was due to the number of laboratories that didn’t report due to the holidays.

There were also 163 recoveries and 242 new deaths. There are now 158,701 active cases or people who are currently affected by COVID-19.

Total recoveries are now at 646,404 and the death toll is at 14,059 respectively.

The Philippines may record a million confirmed COVID-19 cases in April, according to research group OCTA.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Temperatures in UAE drop to 12C as fog envelops country

51 mins ago

Hotel owners group in PH says ‘no more rooms’ to tap as isolation facilities to decongest hospitals

2 hours ago

Duterte still COVID-19 free in latest swab test

3 hours ago

WATCH: Ras Al Khaimah opens new Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button