Emirates announces latest policy updates on ticket rebooking

Emirates has announced the latest updates to its already generous booking policies, offering customers even more confidence and flexibility to make their travel plans.

Customers holding tickets issued before 30 September 2020 for travel before 31 December 2021, can now rebook to travel anytime within 36 months, an extension of 12 months from the previous policy.

Those holding tickets issued after 01 October 2020 for travel before 31 December 2021 can utilize their tickets anytime within 24 months.

Fees for reissuing any ticket will be waived, and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets may be refunded without penalty.

Customers who hold tickets issued directly by Emirates, whether via emirates.com or the airline’s retail and contact centres, do not have to contact Emirates as the tickets are automatically extended. Customers who purchased their tickets via a travel agent will need to contact their agent before the expiry date to reissue their tickets.

For more information on Emirates’ rebooking policy: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/ticket-options/

Multi-risk travel insurance

Emirates was the first airline to provide global multi-risk travel insurance cover for all passengers, and the airline is now extending this facility beyond 31 March 2021 until further notice, offering added value and peace of mind for its customers.

For more information: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/before-you-fly/multi-risk-travel-insurance/

Emirates Skywards Tier Status and Miles extension

For its loyal frequent flyers, Emirates Skywards is extending the Tier Status of its Silver, Gold and Platinum members until 2022.

The validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has been further extended until 31 August 2021, providing Skywards members with more opportunities to utilize them for an extensive range of flight and partner rewards as well as other privileges.

For more information: https://www.emirates.com/il/english/skywards/retain-your-emirates-skywards-status/

In addition, Emirates Skywards is offering members a chance to earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from 01 April until 30 June, for travel until 30 December 2021.