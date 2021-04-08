Duterte still COVID-19 free in latest swab test

President Rodrigo Duterte remains free from COVID-19 based on his latest swab test, according to his former aide and now senator Bong Go.

The test was conducted following reports that at least 126 members of his security team caught the virus.

“Regular naman pong nagpapa-swab test si Pangulong Duterte at, so far naman po, sa awa ng Diyos, ay negatibo naman po kung pagbabasehan po ‘yung last niya pong swab test,” Go said in a statement.

“Wala po kayong dapat ikabahala pero we cannot take chances,” he added.

Go said that Duterte’s last swab test was during the Holy Week.

The Presidential Security Group of PSG reported that some 126 of its members tested positive for the virus.

“At the least, our PSG personnel who got infected are not directly or closely detailed with the President and are all asymptomatic without experiencing any adverse symptom. Hence, rest assured that the President is safe and in good health,” PSG Chief Jesus Durante said in a statement.

Proof of life

Go has dismissed rumors over the whereabouts and health condition of the President.

In a Facebook post on Thursday midnight, Go shared photos of him and Duterte in an office and showed a current broadsheet indicating that the President is still alive and well.

“Sa mga may masasamang hangarin, wag muna kayo mag celebrate! Nandito lang si Tatay Digong. Tambak ang trabaho,” Go said in a post.

Social media was on fire the night before the post with some speculating that Duterte was in Singapore and he’s the main reason why his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte flew to the country.

“Suot ko damit kong dilaw pero DU30 yan!!! Sana tulungan na lang natin ang ating mahal na Pangulo para malagpasan natin ang crisis na ito bilang nagkaka-isang mamayanang Pilipino,” Go said.