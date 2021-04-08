Can foreigners with Filipino spouses enter PH alone?

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday advised foreign parents, spouses and children of Filipino citizens cannot enter the Philippines if they are not traveling with them.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said that existing guidelines on international travel set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) do not allow the entry of foreign parents, spouses and children of Filipinos if they are travelling alone.

“The Balikbayan privilege, which allows the visa-free entry of foreign spouses and children of Filipinos, remains suspended,” Morente said.

He also reminded foreigners that they should likewise possess valid visas secured in the country’s foreign posts abroad to be able to enter the country.

BI issued the advisory following reports that a handful of aliens were denied entry at the airports for attempting to come to the country without their Filipino spouse, children, or parent.

The Philippines reimposed the travel ban last March 22 amid the surge of COVID-19 cases. The ban is in effect until April 21.