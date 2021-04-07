WATCH: Delivery riders help fellow rider who fell victim to fake booking

Delivery riders came to aid a fellow rider who fell victim to a fake booking.

In a video that went viral on Facebook, the food delivery rider was seen crying after he was victimized by a customer who made a fake order around early morning.

Paulino Baro Corro Jr. a Grab Food delivery rider who took the video, said he and his fellow riders consoled the driver and offered to buy the food worth Php 599.

“Nagtatrabaho ako ng maayos eh,” the Angkas rider said while wiping off his tears.

The victim, identified as Super Rallos, said he came from Quezon City to deliver and earn money.

In his post Paulino called out heartless customers of food delivery apps who are pranking delivery riders by cancelling orders or fake booking.

“Makonsensya naman sana yung mga nagfe-fake booking dyan. Inaabot kami ng madaling araw para kumita para sa pamilya at makapagserbisyo,” he wrote.

“‘Wag niyo naman sana kaming pagtripan,” he pleaded.

Paulino told Philippine Star that he was disheartened to see his fellow delivery rider in that kind of situation.

“Nakakaawa po dahil alam ko yung hirap na pinagdaanan niya sa buong maghapon,” Paulino said.

He added was glad that he was able to help the Angkas rider in his own way.

“Masaya po ako dahil naging daan ang post ko para makatulong kay kuya ang angkas at para malaman din ng mga tao kung ano ang hirap na pinagdadaanan namin,” the delivery rider said.

Meanwhile, the victim of the fake booking took to social media to express his gratitude to Paulino and fellow riders who helped him.

He said he received cash donations from netizens after the viral post. (RA)