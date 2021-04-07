PSG chief: 45 PSG members tested positive for COVID-19, no close contact with Duterte

Presidential Security Group (PSG) Brigadier General Jess Durante III said that there are 45 active COVID-19 cases from their group on Wednesday.

But Durante was quick to clarify that no one from those infected with the disease had close contact with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Durante added that all infected PSG personnel are asymptomatic.

“Recently we have 126 cases but now may mga na-clear na sa quarantine so we are down to around 45 active cases,” Durante said in an interview with PTV.

Senator Bong Go said that some PSG personnel tested positive for the virus and this was one of the reasons why Duterte cannot do his public address this week.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in our country, the Presidential Security Group is not spared from the virus as our personnel continues to perform our mandate during presidential engagements and routine security operations,” Durante said in a statement.

“At the least, our PSG personnel who got infected are not directly or closely detailed with the President and are all asymptomatic without experiencing any adverse symptoms. Hence, rest assured that the President is safe and in good health,” he added.

The PSG was under fire early this year over their admission that they have used smuggled COVID-19 vaccines.

The President has ordered to stop any investigation on the illegal vaccination since this was done in order to protect him.

It’s unclear on how many PSG personnel were vaccinated by then unlicensed vaccines.